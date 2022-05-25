Advertisement

GTSAC Awards Law Enforcement for Traffic Safety Excellence

This includes a team of UP officers from various counties.
The GTSAC awarded individuals in the state for their commitment to upholding traffic safety in their respective areas.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A virtual Traffic Safety Awards ceremony took place online Tuesday.

It was organized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC).

They acknowledged individuals across Michigan who promote traffic safety such as the U.P.’s “Automotive Airbag Defect Investigation Team.”

“Today’s event is just a reminder that anyone can get involved in traffic safety,” said GTSAC Acting Chair Alicia Sledge. “Whether it’s high school or college students, law enforcement, research, or elected officials, everyone can make a difference in traffic safety.”

The commission hopes these efforts will continue over the summer to make it safe for all.

