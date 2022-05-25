First Thursdays Art Tour returning to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Arts and Culture Center and Travel Marquette are teaming up to bring the First Thursdays Art Tour back. First Thursdays is a monthly, self-guided tour inside local art galleries and studios on the first Thursday of every month.

It begins June 2 and runs through October. There are 14 participating locations, and artwork by more than 150 artists including Beth Millner, Owner and Designer of Beth Millner Jewelry.

“We have a really vibrant art scene here in Marquette and some of these places are just hidden away in plain sight because artists need to be working on their work and so they don’t all have regular hours where you might stop in so I think this is a great way to see the work that might not be as obviously seen,” Millner said.

First Thursdays will feature guest pop-up artists, live art demonstrations and workshops. Maps are available at the city of Marquette Arts and Culture office at the Peter White Public Library and participating locations.

