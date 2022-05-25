Advertisement

Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

The 19,000 square foot expansion at BOSS Snowplow in Iron Mountain includes automated machines that will increase product output
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined workflow, while cutting down on labor(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A major Dickinson County manufacturer expects to increase its productivity, thanks to a new expansion.

A Trumpf Laser, which specializes in cutting parts out of steel, is one of the many advancements included in BOSS Snowplow’s 19,000 square foot south expansion.

“There is a racking system that is going to be attached to that. It is not finished yet; it is still being built,” said Mark Klossner, BOSS Snowplow VP of Marketing. “When done, you can load sheets of steel into a piece of equipment like that, and it’s automated. It can feed the sheets of steel into the laser, cut the parts, spit the laser parts out, and then be loaded again. The automation component saves labor.”

The laser tool alone costs around $2 million and Toro Company invested in two lasers for the Iron Mountain facility. The expansion project has been ongoing for a year and a half and equipment will be fully assembled by late summer.

“Just like everybody else out there that is trying to manufacture or buy things, there have been supply chain issues because of COVID, everyone understands that,” Klossner explained. “Some of the parts have been a little late in getting to us and that continues to be the case.”

The south expansion is the second of three projects in a two-year span. The third is an office expansion.

“We are growing in every aspect of the company,” Klossner said.

BOSS Snowplow employs around 300 people, and additional office space will allow them to grow. Klossner said the office expansion will be completed by December of this year and it will more than double the available office space for use.

Klossner said there are already open positions at BOSS and the competition of the south expansion will only increase that need. If you are interested in applying, you can find listings of jobs with BOSS here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
Marquette County Health Department: ‘Monkeypox isn’t the next coronavirus’
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (05/25/2022)
Superintendent Jerry Sardina (center, holding scissors) cuts the ribbon, welcoming the...
Dickinson County elementary school completes playground overhaul
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Spread Kindness Signs can be seen around Marquette
‘Spreading Kindness Signs’ promoting positivity in Marquette County