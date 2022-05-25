Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A major Dickinson County manufacturer expects to increase its productivity, thanks to a new expansion.

A Trumpf Laser, which specializes in cutting parts out of steel, is one of the many advancements included in BOSS Snowplow’s 19,000 square foot south expansion.

“There is a racking system that is going to be attached to that. It is not finished yet; it is still being built,” said Mark Klossner, BOSS Snowplow VP of Marketing. “When done, you can load sheets of steel into a piece of equipment like that, and it’s automated. It can feed the sheets of steel into the laser, cut the parts, spit the laser parts out, and then be loaded again. The automation component saves labor.”

The laser tool alone costs around $2 million and Toro Company invested in two lasers for the Iron Mountain facility. The expansion project has been ongoing for a year and a half and equipment will be fully assembled by late summer.

“Just like everybody else out there that is trying to manufacture or buy things, there have been supply chain issues because of COVID, everyone understands that,” Klossner explained. “Some of the parts have been a little late in getting to us and that continues to be the case.”

The south expansion is the second of three projects in a two-year span. The third is an office expansion.

“We are growing in every aspect of the company,” Klossner said.

BOSS Snowplow employs around 300 people, and additional office space will allow them to grow. Klossner said the office expansion will be completed by December of this year and it will more than double the available office space for use.

Klossner said there are already open positions at BOSS and the competition of the south expansion will only increase that need. If you are interested in applying, you can find listings of jobs with BOSS here.

