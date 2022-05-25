Dickinson County elementary school completes playground overhaul

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Recess is one of the highlights of the day for elementary students, and Dickinson County children will have a new playground for years to come.

Students at North Elementary got to test out their new playground Wednesday. More than 70 volunteers participated in a community build 11 days ago. Now, the playground is open for student use during recess.

The district celebrated the playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before first and second graders stormed the swings for recess.

Teachers said students love the variety of obstacles children can conquer with their friends. One first-grader was heard exclaiming “This is the best playground ever!”

“When you get kids and do something for them that makes them so excited and happy, there is something inside you that makes you proud as a human being. We helped children, and we saw the excitement on their faces. We are ecstatic and can’t thank the community enough,” said Jerry Sardina, Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent.

Sardina said the next step is to finish the clean-up process and add picnic benches. The playground will be available for families to use all summer long.

