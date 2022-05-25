Advertisement

Dickinson County elementary school completes playground overhaul

Iron Mountain Public Schools celebrated the North Elementary playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before first and second graders stormed the swings for recess.
Superintendent Jerry Sardina (center, holding scissors) cuts the ribbon, welcoming the...
Superintendent Jerry Sardina (center, holding scissors) cuts the ribbon, welcoming the community to the new playground at North Elementary(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Recess is one of the highlights of the day for elementary students, and Dickinson County children will have a new playground for years to come.

Students at North Elementary got to test out their new playground Wednesday. More than 70 volunteers participated in a community build 11 days ago. Now, the playground is open for student use during recess.

The district celebrated the playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before first and second graders stormed the swings for recess.

Teachers said students love the variety of obstacles children can conquer with their friends. One first-grader was heard exclaiming “This is the best playground ever!”

“When you get kids and do something for them that makes them so excited and happy, there is something inside you that makes you proud as a human being. We helped children, and we saw the excitement on their faces. We are ecstatic and can’t thank the community enough,” said Jerry Sardina, Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent.

Sardina said the next step is to finish the clean-up process and add picnic benches. The playground will be available for families to use all summer long.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
Marquette County Health Department: ‘Monkeypox isn’t the next coronavirus’
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (05/25/2022)
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Spread Kindness Signs can be seen around Marquette
‘Spreading Kindness Signs’ promoting positivity in Marquette County