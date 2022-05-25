Advertisement

Marquette brewery to host Shared Ground Social celebrating farmers

Barrel and Beam
Barrel and Beam(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Marquette community staples are partnering to host a fundraising dinner. Barrel + Beam teamed up with the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market and Delft Bistro to host the Shared Ground Social Thursday. There will be local food, drinks and music.

Funds raised from the Shared Ground Social will help Partridge Creek Farms bring back the Power of Produce youth program to the 2022 Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

Organizers say the event celebrates the 2022 growing season and the farmers that make it possible.

“We’re just really excited to pair both delicious food with quality beverages for a good cause - being able to bring some attention and just celebrate the folks that make the farmers market happen. We’re really appreciative of the efforts that folks do to help us create a stronger food system here in the community,” said Alex Palzewicz, Barrel + Beam Tap Room and Events Manager.

Tickets to the event are free to farmers. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Barrel + Beam. Get your tickets here.

