Tia tries acupuncture at MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork
Marquette acupuncturist offers holistic solutions to body pain and discomfort
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Tia Trudgeon has been training for the Marquette Marathon Relay for the past six weeks. And with her training, comes knee pain.
Trudgeon visited acupuncturist Marc Weinrick at MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork to find a solution for her discomfort.
Weinrick explains why someone might seek acupuncture treatment.
Weinrick demonstrates the treatment and further details what to expect before, during, and after.
Learn more about acupuncture and book your treatment by visiting mqtacu.com.
You can follow MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork on Facebook and Instagram.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.