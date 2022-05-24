SAY Theater holds auditions for Pinocchio Jr this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Auditions for the latest Superior Arts Youth Theater production have begun. Monday evening was the first of two nights of auditions for “My Son, Pinocchio Junior.”

Hopeful cast members have to sing and perform a monologue. SAY Theater recently held an audition workshop to give local actors tips on how to do well during auditions. The show’s director says there are many roles for young actors of all levels of experience.

“There are many roles, many opportunities for featured roles, in fact, I think there are almost 20 roles that have lines in itself and that’s not even including all the dancers, all the extra singers so I really encourage all kids to come out and audition,” said Caitlin Palomaki, Director of Pinocchio Jr.

Auditions Tuesday are from five to seven at night at the Hope Connection Center in Marquette. Callbacks are being held Wednesday. The show will run for two weeks in August.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.