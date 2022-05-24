Advertisement

Peter White Public Library hosts screening of mental health documentary

Peter White Public Library
(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette screened a documentary focusing on mental health Monday night. The film is called ‘Hidden Pictures.’

It was made by filmmaker and physician Delaney Ruston. The award-winning documentary uncovers personal mental health stories from around the world.

“It’s that illness that we keep in the closet, we don’t want to talk about family members that have it, we certainly aren’t going to talk about whether we have it or not because we’re this ‘we’ve got to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps’ kind of society, and unfortunately that’s next to impossible when you have a mental illness and you’re struggling,” said Marty Achatz, PWPL Adult Programming Coordinator.

There will be a matinee screening of hidden pictures this Friday at noon in the community room of the library. May is national mental health awareness month.

