Perfect spring day before rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High pressure is moving out today and clouds will increase as a result during the day. It will be warmer with upper 60s. Our next system moves across the area tomorrow through Thursday. Isolated showers are expected in the morning in the west. Then, rain will be widespread tomorrow afternoon through the evening. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at times. Rainfall amounts will range 0.75″-1.25″. An upper level ridge will move in for the weekend allowing temperatures to ramp up well above normal.

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60 inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread rain by the afternoon and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers early on

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low 70s

