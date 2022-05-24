Advertisement

‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.(Amber Conley/Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is sharing her unique find while at the lake last weekend.

Amber Conley shared a picture of a 4-foot, 5-inch snake that she and her fellow boater stumbled upon while fueling their boat, as reported by WXIX.

Conley wrote the snake was dead when they found it, and it may have died while eating as it still had a fish in its mouth.

Her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times since first being posted on May 22.

Conley joked that she is “never swimming in the lake again” but said this wasn’t her first snake experience at Brookville Lake.

“My property is up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
Counterfeit bills
MSP: Crystal Falls counterfeit money was used unknowingly
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

Latest News

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 05/24/2022
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Dems pick Abrams, GOP governor candidates battle in Georgia
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says