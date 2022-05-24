Memorial Day Weekend kicks off Ride the Keweenaw, Back 9 Endurance Race

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - With temperatures on the rise and trails firming up, the Keweenaw is hosting two Memorial Day Weekend events: Ride the Keweenaw and the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge’s Back 9 Endurance Race.

Ride the Keweenaw is a three-day festival of non-stop mountain bike trail riding. The event starts on Friday, May 27 with a guided ride through the caverns of the Adventure Mine in Greenland. On Saturday there are guided rides at the Michigan Tech Trails in Houghton Churning Rapids Trails in Hancock and Swedetown Trails in Calumet. Wrapping up the weekend in Copper Harbor on Sunday, the Copper Harbor Trails Club will host the first Lake Superior Gravity Series Enduro of 2022.

“The best part of Ride the Keweenaw is that it celebrates all of the trails in the Copper Country,” explained Nathan Miller, executive director for the Copper Harbor Trails Club. “From the rugged Southern Keweenaw Trails (SöKé) at Adventure Mine to the more family-friendly trails managed by the Swedetown Trails Club, there’s something for everyone.”

Miller explains that Ride the Keweenaw offers riders one of only two times throughout the year to ride through a former copper mine at the Adventure Mine in Greenland—the other being the Miner’s Revenge race in July.

“It’s an unreal experience and one that should not be missed. It goes without saying that you should bring a headlamp for this ride,” explained Miller.

Beginning on Saturday, May 28 running through Sunday, May 29, teams of runners will compete in the Back 9 Endurance Race hosted by the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor. The first of its kind in the area, the race is a 12-to-24-hour endurance run. Runners will wind their way through a 3.5-ish mile loop that is a mix of Back 9 trails, golf course, hills, mud and forest with spectacular views of Brockway Mountain. Team members take turns running the approximately 3-mile course to pile up the distance.

“The Keweenaw is a great destination for a Memorial Day Weekend trip because there are so many trail systems to discover and explore,” shared Miller. “If you’ve only been to Copper Harbor, this is a great excuse to explore the dozens of miles further south.”

For more information on both events visit www.back9endurancerun.com and www.copperharbortrails.org.

