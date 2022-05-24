Marquette’s Diva Dogs Pet Salon owner retires after 35 years

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Angie Argall, owner of Diva Dogs Pet Salon, has made pets and pet owners happy since 1987.

In fact, some of her clients have said she is the best groomer in the entire U.P. Argall said it all began when she first started working at a vet clinic in Wisconsin.

“They also owned a grooming shop, they started me off bathing pets and I was hooked after that,” said Argall.

After working at the vet clinic, she attended grooming school and then opened her first business in the basement of her grandmother’s house. Her business has seen a few changes to its name and location over the years.

“It started out as Jezebel’s it went to Angie’s Pet Salon and Spa and I opened up a shop with a friend of mine and named it Diva Dogs and I’ve kept Diva Dogs since then,” said Argall.

She now rents space for her grooming salon at Poets Pet Parlor in Marquette Township. Over the years, she has built close relationships with her clients and their pets.

“I know the husbands, I know the wives, I know the children’s stories, some of them have become my close friends. It’s truly important to have a pet owner trust you and it’s just more personal to have a relationship with them,” said Argall.

Because of limited mobility in her hands, she feels it is time to end her journey as a groomer and retire.

“I’m really grateful to the people that have trusted me with their animals and give them love and care and make them feel and smell good, it’s meant a lot to me,” said Argall.

However, her legacy will continue with her daughter Maddie who is a pet bather at Poets Pet Parlor.

“I see how she is with her clients and with her dogs and the bond she has with them is very impressive and I’m proud to call her my mom,” said Maddie.

Argall had a final goodbye to her clients and all the pets she has groomed over the years.

“It’s meant a lot to me, this has been a wonderful journey, thank you so much,” said Argall.

She plans on making and selling quilts from her home during retirement.

