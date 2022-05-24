Marquette Symphony Orchestra announces Summer 2022 performances

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a successful 25th Anniversary Season, the Marquette Symphony Orchestra is announcing a full schedule of performances for Summer 2022.

The summer will be highlighted by “Marquette at the Movies,” a free performance by the full Marquette Symphony Orchestra. On Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra will take the stage at NMU’s Shoreline Theatre, by the Superior Dome and soccer field. This free performance for the entire family is once again made possible by a sponsorship from Eagle Mine. With Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas, the concert will feature selections and highlights from Band of Brothers, Cats, ET, Jurassic Park, Miss Saigon, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Trek, Superman and West Side Story. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. If needed, a rain date is set for Sunday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m.

The MSO Summer Strings – a chamber string orchestra – has three unique performances planned.

On Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m., the MSO Summer Strings will take center stage at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette as part of a free Marquette Art Week event and Finnish Midsummer celebration.

The MSO Summer Strings will be working with young fiddlers in the teen and tween tents at the Hiawatha Music Festival at Marquette’s Tourist Park. The fiddlers will perform at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Visit hiawathamusic.org for ticket information for this Marquette summer staple.

On Saturday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m., the MSO Summer Strings perform at HarborFest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. HarborFest is an annual community fundraiser event hosted by the Marquette West Rotary Club, featuring live music, food and beverages.

The MSO’s 2022-2023 season in Kaufman Auditorium is set for October 15, 2022; December 10, 2022; January 14, 2023; February 25, 2023; and April 15, 2023. Full program and season ticket information will be announced in early summer.

The MSO’s activities are supported by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, along with many generous local donors and sponsors.

For more information about the MSO, go to MarquetteSymphony.org or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.

