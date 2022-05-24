Marquette Board of Light and Power approves maintenance of machines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power met Tuesday night.

The board approved the maintenance of its equipment at the meeting. Specifically, the board is removing, repairing, and reinstalling six Turbocharge cartridges. The maintenance is expected to cost over $77,000.

The MBLP Chairman says neglecting this maintenance could lead to power outages.

“It’s like your car. If you don’t keep it maintained it may not work, just like the engines. We have to make sure we follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. If we do that, we have a better chance of making sure we don’t have any outages,” said John Prince, Chairman of the Marquette Board of Light and Power.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power expects the project to begin this summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.