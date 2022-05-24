Advertisement

Keweenaw area first responders receive grants

They are among 12 UP communities out of 60 to have received this award across the state
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Police departments in the Keweenaw are receiving funding from a grant benefitting first responders in over 60 communities across the state.

Each is being given a portion of $5M from the First Responder Training and Grant Program.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is among 12 emergency response departments in the U.P. to receive this award.

“We were recently awarded $82K through the Michigan Department of Treasury,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala. “We’ll use it for training and recruitment of both officers and local first responders.”

Pennala said this will be a big help in tackling a national shortage in law enforcement staff. It would be used to also recruit local medical personnel and send recruitment candidates to academies.

“We have had some officers that have expressed interest, so we’ll go through a selection process, and this would be sending some of the guys through a local academy,” added Pennala.

The Laurium Village Police Department was also granted funding, approximately $74K.

Chief of Police Kurt Erkkila says he is hoping to hire another officer candidate and use some of the award to pay for their academy tuition.

“What we’re hoping with this is that we can get a candidate hired prior to going to the academy, and then sending them through with money we got from the grant,” said Erkkila.

With only four officers on the payroll, Erkilla says that handling an entire town can be challenging.

“Filling in vacations is where it really gets difficult, with three people trying to keep 24/7 coverage,” added Erkilla. “With four, it’s difficult, and it’s getting near impossible if you have two people available now to cover a weekend or something.”

For more information on the program and for a list of other U.P. departments that received an award, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured

Latest News

Summer camps and shows are on for the program
SAY Theater holds auditions for Pinocchio Jr this week
Young’s opened its golf course for the season on May 6 , a month later than last year
Iron County recreational facility prepares for summer activities
They are among 12 UP communities out of 60 to have received this award across the state
Keweenaw Police Departments receive grants
Peter White Public Library
Peter White Public Library hosts screening of mental health documentary