Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis confirmed to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit with a bipartisan vote.

Judge Davis currently serves as the U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. Judge Davis is the first African American woman from Michigan, and the second African American woman in history, to serve on the Sixth Circuit. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has appellate jurisdiction over the federal district courts in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

“Judge Davis will be an outstanding judge on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Her time in the Eastern District of Michigan has demonstrated her excellent work as a thoughtful and fair judge. Judge Davis has spent her entire career serving the people of Michigan. I know she will continue this work on the Sixth Circuit,” said Senator Stabenow.

“Judge Davis is an exemplary legal mind, qualified jurist, and has dedicated her career to serving the people of Michigan,” said Senator Peters. “I was proud to help the Senate confirm Judge Davis to serve on the 6th Circuit. I’m confident her commitment to upholding the rule of law will continue to serve our state and nation well in our federal judicial system.”

Judge Davis has served as a federal judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan since December 2019. She previously served as a Magistrate Judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2016 to 2019. Judge Davis served in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan as Executive Assistant United States Attorney from 2010 to 2015 and as an Assistant United States Attorney from 1997 to 2010. During her tenure, she also served as Deputy Chief of the Controlled Substances Unit from 2007 to 2010. Judge Davis began her career as an associate at Dickinson, Wright PLLC in Detroit, Michigan, from 1992 to 1997.

