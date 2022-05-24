How to find your personal style

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia tries acupuncture, MDOT shares its Memorial Day travel outlook and Marquette County Conservation District prepares for its annual wildflower sale.

Upper Michigan Today runs through the news of the day.

Also today... Greta Hillstrom of Fancy-Free visited the studio to talk about her shop’s mission and to show off the space.

What you'll find at Fancy-Free Resale Shop.

Hillstrom shares her 3-step guide to finding your personal style.

Greta Hillstrom of Fancy-Free shares her three-step guide to finding your personal style.

And finally, Tia tries her first Big Mac.

Tia tries her first Big Mac and Mary just doesn't wanna dance.

You can keep up with Fancy-Free on Instagram @fancyfreehq.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.