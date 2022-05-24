Advertisement

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Bayfield County

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Bayfield County.

Birds at the site were depopulated to prevent spread of the virus. In Wisconsin, 22 flocks in 14 counties have been confirmed with HPAI. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect birds from the virus and, if possible, keep domestic birds indoors away from wild birds.

DATCP reminds Wisconsin poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock owners during disease outbreaks.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224- 4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin, visit DATCP’s HPAI webpage.

