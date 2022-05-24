Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery Center holds online art auction

Art pieces for sale at the GLRC online art auction
Art pieces for sale at the GLRC online art auction(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything from stained glass to mixed media, paintings, and even an apple pie are up for bids.

The Great Lakes Recovery Center held its first online art auction on May 18 and it will continue until May 31. The art pieces were donated by staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the U.P.

The money from the auction will help fund GLRC programming.

“I really love that our staff is doing this and so many staff are supportive of it and wanted to take part in it. It’s a great way to help our staff and make them feel proud of what they’re doing and being able to give back,” said GLRC Community Relations Director Amy Poirier.

If you would like to place a bid for an art piece you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
Counterfeit bills
MSP: Crystal Falls counterfeit money was used unknowingly
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

Latest News

Calumet Electronics is expanding to produce vital components for semiconductors, underscores...
Business expansion grants to create 80 new jobs in Calumet
Angie Argall has been a pet groomer since 1987
Marquette’s Diva Dogs Pet Salon owner retires after 35 years
Eagle Mine's community forum provided an opportunity for the mine to discuss its operations...
Eagle Mine holds community forum in Humboldt Township
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette recognized for environmental leadership