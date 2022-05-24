Great Lakes Recovery Center holds online art auction

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything from stained glass to mixed media, paintings, and even an apple pie are up for bids.

The Great Lakes Recovery Center held its first online art auction on May 18 and it will continue until May 31. The art pieces were donated by staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the U.P.

The money from the auction will help fund GLRC programming.

“I really love that our staff is doing this and so many staff are supportive of it and wanted to take part in it. It’s a great way to help our staff and make them feel proud of what they’re doing and being able to give back,” said GLRC Community Relations Director Amy Poirier.

If you would like to place a bid for an art piece you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.