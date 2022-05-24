Advertisement

Grant helps ensure Forsyth Township water clean and safe

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has given Forsyth Township a grant to test its water infrastructure.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has given Forsyth Township a grant to test its water infrastructure.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Similar to Ishpeming, Forsyth Township is receiving grant funds to help ensure their water pipes are led free. On Thursday, Governor Whitmer announced that 15 Michigan communities would receive grants to improve their drinking water, including the city of Ishpeming and Forsyth Township.

Forsyth Township will now have $342,000 to pay for the required testing of its water system.

“All communities are gonna have to do it, we were just fortunate enough to receive the grant, but they’re going to have to do it somewhat on their own buck instead of a grant,” Eric Jancsi, Forsyth Township superintendent of public works, said.

The funds will not pay for infrastructure repair or replacements.

“They (the funds) will be used for identifying if we have any of the materials lead or galvanized system, just to identify them that’s the whole purpose,” Jancsi said.

The Forsyth Township supervisor says this grant will instead help the township maintain the clean water it has had.

“We have historically never had a water sample come back negative with exceeding any values. What this will do is ensure that it’s sustained that way and that there is never a led issue here or any issue caused by galvanized,” Joe Boogren Forsyth Township supervisor, said.

The township has previously replaced old pipes in the past and has a plan to continue the restoration.

“We replaced probably 40% of our lines in the last 6 or 8 years and we’re going to do another 30% in an MDOT project happening in 2023,” Boogren said. “So we’re very confident that our system has integrity, but you gotta make sure and you gotta meet the mandate and the mandate from EGLE is check it.”

The EGLE mandate is part of a larger response from the state to make sure water quality is met.

