Former NMU Football Player signs with USFL

Offensive Lineman Payton Muljo
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Football’s Payton Muljo has signed with the New Orleans Breakers, a new USFL team. The Marquette native claimed a GLIAC Honorable Mention in the 2021 season for his contribution to the team’s offense and helped set a single-season rushing record in 2018.

Coach Kyle Nystrom is excited about this journey stating, “I received a call from the USFL Saturday regarding Payton’s opportunity with the Breakers. We are grateful for his opportunity and are anxious to watch him play in the USFL. Payton has worked extremely hard for his chance to play professionally, and we are pulling for him!”

The USFL is a newly established professional football league that began playing on Apr. 16, 2022, with the entire inaugural season played in Birmingham, AL. The New Orleans Breakers is one of the eight teams in the league and currently have a 4-2 record.

Muljo will make the journey to The Big Easy and be an official team member and professional football player.


NMU Athletics announces 2021-2022 Wildcat Awards
May 23 - Six Escanaba student-athletes sign NLI
May 23 - Marquette's Seiler Hruska reflects on receiving MIVCA Scholarship award
May 22 - Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette freshmen breaking barriers on track
