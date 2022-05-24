Eagle Mine holds community forum in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine held a community forum in Humboldt Township Tuesday.

It was the first in-person forum since 2020. The forum was an opportunity to inform the public about their operations and announce the return of tours at their site.

Eagle Mine’s managing director said these events give the community a chance to ask questions and provide feedback directly to the mine.

“If you’re not out there on some consistent basis you never give people the opportunity to speak up. That’s what’s important, and why we really try to focus on the neighbors,” said Darby Stacey, Eagle Mine managing director.

Eagle Mine holds forums every six months. It will hold a virtual forum Wednesday at noon, as well as an in-person forum in Big Bay at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.