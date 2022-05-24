Advertisement

Eagle Mine holds community forum in Humboldt Township

Eagle Mine's community forum provided an opportunity for the mine to discuss its operations...
Eagle Mine's community forum provided an opportunity for the mine to discuss its operations with the community.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine held a community forum in Humboldt Township Tuesday.

It was the first in-person forum since 2020. The forum was an opportunity to inform the public about their operations and announce the return of tours at their site.

Eagle Mine’s managing director said these events give the community a chance to ask questions and provide feedback directly to the mine.

“If you’re not out there on some consistent basis you never give people the opportunity to speak up. That’s what’s important, and why we really try to focus on the neighbors,” said Darby Stacey, Eagle Mine managing director.

Eagle Mine holds forums every six months. It will hold a virtual forum Wednesday at noon, as well as an in-person forum in Big Bay at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
Counterfeit bills
MSP: Crystal Falls counterfeit money was used unknowingly
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

Latest News

Calumet Electronics is expanding to produce vital components for semiconductors, underscores...
Business expansion grants to create 80 new jobs in Calumet
Art pieces for sale at the GLRC online art auction
Great Lakes Recovery Center holds online art auction
Angie Argall has been a pet groomer since 1987
Marquette’s Diva Dogs Pet Salon owner retires after 35 years
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette recognized for environmental leadership