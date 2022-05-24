Advertisement

Construction project continues on US-41 in Marquette

The Marquette City Police is asking drivers to drive slowly through the work zone and plan ahead
By Matt Price
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday was the second day of what will be a months-long construction project on part of US-41 in Marquette.

Work is being done between Furnace Street and the South Front Street roundabout. Crews are working to replace old concrete pavement with asphalt pavement, as well as replace water mains and storm sewage.

For those entering the work zone on the northbound side, speed has been reduced to 35 miles per hour. The Marquette City Police are advising drivers to avoid distractions and plan ahead.

“It’s going to be congested. The speeds are going to be slowed down, so you have to give yourself a little bit more time in the mornings to get yourself to where you need to go,” said Chief Ryan Grim. “Be patient. Our job is to keep everybody safe.”

Pretty soon, only one lane of traffic will be open in both directions with the center lane unaffected. The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 22.

