City of Marquette recognized for environmental leadership

City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has been recognized for environmental leadership by the statewide Michigan Green Communities (MGC) program.

As part of the 2021 MGC Challenge, 44 participating local governments were awarded gold, silver, or bronze seals of achievement reflecting community leadership in areas such as energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more. Ten communities received bronze certification, twelve received silver certification and twenty-two received gold certification.

The City of Marquette achieved gold status for exemplary action across multiple categories, including planning, economic development, land use, climate resilience, climate adaptation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, materials management (AKA recycling, composting, waste diversion), and water conservation and protection.

The MGC program is open to all local governments in Michigan, at no cost. MGC is a sustainability networking, benchmarking and technical assistance program. It guides and supports communities in adapting to a changing climate, protecting infrastructure, improving the quality of life for residents, and creating a more environmentally and economically sustainable future for the state of Michigan.

MGC is supported by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; the Michigan Economic Development Corporation; the Michigan Association of Counties; the Michigan Municipal League; and the Michigan Townships Association. More details about this program can be found at www.migreencommunities.com.

