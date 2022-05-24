Advertisement

Camping at Lake Antoine returns in 2022

The Iron Mountain park’s campground was closed in 2021 for renovations following a water main break
The new electrical system can support 30 and 50-amp hook-ups
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping is a popular outdoor activity during summer in the U.P. and a Dickinson County campground will open Memorial Day weekend for the first time in two years.

This weekend, campers will return to Lake Antoine as all 90 campsites will open with some modern updates.

“We have taken our whole electrical system and turned it all over to 30/50-amp service. All our sites now have a newer, higher feed to them. We also added a water supply to all of our campsites. Now we have power and water on all of our campsites,” said Eric Robinson, Lake Antoine Park Manager.

The campground was closed all of 2021 for renovations. Robinson said these upgrades now take the limitations off where a person can camp since every plot offers the same amenities. Robinson said this new hook-up can handle any modern camper.

“A lot of our infrastructure was 30 to 50-years-old, and it was not designed for a larger camper that is designed today. People would pull in with a 50-amp hook-up and all we could do is 30-amp,” Robinson said. “Even though they would adapt it, we still ended up blowing breakers. From a customer service front, that is not ideal.”

Other completed renovation projects include a new kayak landing, and a brand-new water system after a water main break last spring.

“We have individual spigots for every campsite now. We added roughly 35 campsites with water, and upgraded the rest of them as well,” Robinson said.

Robinson said over the last three years, half a million dollars has been poured into the park and campsite availability is already going fast. Robinson said this investment will save taxpayers in the long run.

“Take all of those upgrades and take Lake Antoine from costing money per year to run to making money per year to run,” Robinson explained. “This eliminates the residual cost to citizens on any given year county funds are appropriated to running the park.”

Robinson said the last major renovation the park needs is a new shower house. He said the county commissioners are currently working to plan the project.

