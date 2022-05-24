Advertisement

Calm Tuesday evening before rainy, breezy Wednesday

Showery Wednesday start, then rain becoming widespread and heavy at times in the afternoon.
Mainly light showers Wednesday morning, then becoming widespread and heavy at times in the afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A mild Tuesday transitions to a rainy and breezy Wednesday as a Central Plains system approaches the U.P. Showers move in Wednesday morning, mainly light in intensity (but light to moderate west). Then, rain becomes widespread through Upper Michigan in the afternoon -- heavy rainfall at times plus isolated thunderstorm chances. Rainfall amounts can range from 0.25-1.50″. Showers diminish Friday as the system lifts northeast of the U.P. Warm and sunnier conditions kick off Memorial Day weekend Saturday, until a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain Sunday through early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms, beginning west in the morning then spreading eastward and becoming intense in the afternoon; rainfall can be heavy at times with amounts ranging from 0.25″ to 1.50″; breezy southeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers east; breezy northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Scattered clouds becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon; warm and breezy

>Highs: 70

Sunday & Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms; warm breezy

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70

