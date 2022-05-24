Calm Tuesday evening before rainy, breezy Wednesday

A mild Tuesday transitions to a rainy and breezy Wednesday as a Central Plains system approaches the U.P. Showers move in Wednesday morning, mainly light in intensity (but light to moderate west). Then, rain becomes widespread through Upper Michigan in the afternoon -- heavy rainfall at times plus isolated thunderstorm chances. Rainfall amounts can range from 0.25-1.50″. Showers diminish Friday as the system lifts northeast of the U.P. Warm and sunnier conditions kick off Memorial Day weekend Saturday, until a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain Sunday through early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms, beginning west in the morning then spreading eastward and becoming intense in the afternoon; rainfall can be heavy at times with amounts ranging from 0.25″ to 1.50″; breezy southeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers east; breezy northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Scattered clouds becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon; warm and breezy

>Highs: 70

Sunday & Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms; warm breezy

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70

