Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting a busy Atlantic hurricane season.

They announced this year’s forecast Tuesday morning.

“NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which would make this year the seventh consecutive above normal season,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator. “Specifically, there’s a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season.”

NOAA said the last two years, the Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy, all storm names were used.(Source: NOAA)

The hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30. The official outlook calls for between 14 to 21 named storms.

Of those, six to 10 are predicted to be hurricanes, with at least three major hurricanes, Category 3 and up.

“We just experienced two extremely active hurricane seasons, marking the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names,” Spinrad said.

