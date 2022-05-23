Advertisement

Upper Michigan Today tries internet trends

Episode 36
UMT's Elizabeth and Tia try strawberry toast.
UMT's Elizabeth and Tia try strawberry toast.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... gas prices are on the rise, baby formula is on the way, and JIF peanut butter is being recalled.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the news of the day.

Also today... Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok food trends.

The Upper Michigan Today hosts taste test strawberry toast and rice cake s’mores... Plus, Tia tries a dress-tightening hack.

UMT's Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok food trends.
Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok trends on Upper Michigan Today.

Tia quizzes Elizabeth on slang words and the two hosts give their final verdict on the trends/hacks.

Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok trends on Upper Michigan Today.

Links to stories from UMT episode 36: Michigan gas prices increase 19 cents in one week

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle

Latest News

Monday Attorney Ven Johnson, representing multiple victims in the Oxford High School shooting,...
Attorney for Oxford victims files new lawsuit in federal court
The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
A customer at the gas pump
Michigan gas prices increase 19 cents in one week
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Ranked 171 on Fortune 500 list for 2022