Upper Michigan Today tries internet trends

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... gas prices are on the rise, baby formula is on the way, and JIF peanut butter is being recalled.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the news of the day.

Also today... Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok food trends.

The Upper Michigan Today hosts taste test strawberry toast and rice cake s’mores... Plus, Tia tries a dress-tightening hack.

UMT's Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok food trends.

Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok trends on Upper Michigan Today.

Tia quizzes Elizabeth on slang words and the two hosts give their final verdict on the trends/hacks.

Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok trends on Upper Michigan Today.

Links to stories from UMT episode 36: Michigan gas prices increase 19 cents in one week

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.