Upper Michigan Today tries internet trends
Episode 36
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... gas prices are on the rise, baby formula is on the way, and JIF peanut butter is being recalled.
Also today... Elizabeth and Tia try TikTok food trends.
The Upper Michigan Today hosts taste test strawberry toast and rice cake s’mores... Plus, Tia tries a dress-tightening hack.
Tia quizzes Elizabeth on slang words and the two hosts give their final verdict on the trends/hacks.
Links to stories from UMT episode 36: Michigan gas prices increase 19 cents in one week
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak.
