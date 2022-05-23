Advertisement

Up North Events Center fills summer calendar fast, looks ahead to fall

The Up North Events Center already has 21 weddings on its summer calendar.
Interior of the new event venue
Interior of the new event venue(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is preparing for a busy summer of events. Since opening in February, the Up North Events Center has already seen weddings, meetings, parties and 3 proms.

Check out the events center and the amenities it offers here.

The Up North Lodge is preparing for a busy summer in its event center.

Aside from being a place for you to host events, the Up North Lodge also offers events.

You can party on the patio every Sunday this summer.

You can party on the patio at the Up North Lodge every Sunday of the summer.

Weekends at the Up North Events Center is filling fast, but there are still openings Monday through Friday this summer.

Melchiori says the Up North Events Center is now booking for fall weddings.

You can reserve your space by calling the Up North Lodge at (906) 346-9815.

