State Police investigate structure fire in Au Train

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Negaunee Post are investigating an abandoned building structure fire on Oak Street in Au Train that happened over the weekend.

The fire took place at approximately 2 a.m. on May 21 and resulted in no injuries. It was successfully put out by Au Train Township Fire Department in coordination with Munising Township Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the MSP. The MSP were assisted by Au Train Township Fire Department, Munising Township Fire Department and UPPCO personnel.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

