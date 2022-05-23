The Ryan Report - May 22, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan is joined by TV6′s Scott Zerbel who started at TV6′s in August 1984 and plans to retire on June 2. Zerbel reminisces on the many positions he’s held at TV6 during his 38 years on board.

Zerbel, Creative Services and Marketing Manager grew up in Marquette watching TV6. He said he always had a passion for broadcasting. Ryan and Zerbel share videos and memories from the past throughout the show.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

