The Ryan Report - May 22, 2022

This week, Don Ryan spends time with TV6′s Scott Zerbel talking about the past.
Don Ryan shared the desk with TV6's Scott Zerbel.
By Don Ryan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan is joined by TV6′s Scott Zerbel who started at TV6′s in August 1984 and plans to retire on June 2. Zerbel reminisces on the many positions he’s held at TV6 during his 38 years on board.

Zerbel, Creative Services and Marketing Manager grew up in Marquette watching TV6. He said he always had a passion for broadcasting. Ryan and Zerbel share videos and memories from the past throughout the show.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan shares the desk with TV6's Scott Zerbel.

Part 3:

Don Ryan shares the desk with TV6's Scott Zerbel.

Part 4:

