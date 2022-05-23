Republican Gubernatorial candidate Michael Brown visits Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Michael Brown visited with supporters in Iron River Monday.

This is the second stop for Brown on his week-long tour of the U.P. Some of the issues he addressed with his supporters include; adding a new economic zone in the U.P., lowering income tax to 3.25 percent after his first term, and addressing public safety downstate.

Brown is a 33-year veteran captain with the Michigan State Police in Southwest Michigan. He is one of 10 republicans battling for the nomination in August.

“What sets me apart is I have real experience. I have been leading people for decades. I lead 200 people on a daily basis in a challenging environment in public safety,” said Brown. “I am a Captain in the [Michigan] State Police. Plus, I have been elected before, twice as a Republican. So, I am undefeated, I will be undefeated in August, and in November.”

Brown will be in Marquette through Friday, where he will speak with the media and attend a forum. He will then travel to Traverse City for a debate on Saturday in preparation for the August primaries.

