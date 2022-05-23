Advertisement

Pleasant day followed by a warm up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
High pressure is located over the area resulting in clear skies and frosty conditions early this morning. Today will be a pleasant and cool day. Temperatures gradually rebound this week to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Our next system is expected to move in out of the southwest with rain by Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50″-1.25″.

Today: Sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, low 60s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Around 60° along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers during the afternoon through the night

>Highs: Upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain and afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s

