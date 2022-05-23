National Weather Service reacts to Gaylord tornado

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Gaylord residents continue to clean up after an EF-3 tornado tore through the city last Friday. Meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) say strong tornadoes are rare in Michigan.

Friday’s tornado was the first EF-3 in the state since 2012. Since the 1950′s, there have been four EF-3 tornadoes that have touched down in the south-central areas of the U.P. NWS Meteorologist Matt Zika says straight-line winds are more common in the U.P. and it’s best to be weather aware.

“While extremely rare and a generational type of thing to have tornadoes of that magnitude, they’re not completely unheard of and in the right environment it could happen but the bigger focus should just be on general weather awareness when we have thunderstorms moving through in the summertime,” Zika said.

Zika also said the primary reason for the rarity of tornadoes in the U.P. is the cooler, stable air from Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.