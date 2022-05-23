Mild Tuesday before rain, wind picks up midweek

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High pressure produces benign weather conditions over Upper Michigan Monday night through Tuesday. Overnight conditions however can get chilly, especially for inland locations along the Wisconsin border and in the Eastern U.P. Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning then warming up to daytime seasonal temps.

A mild Tuesday transitions to a rainy and breezy Wednesday as a Central Plains system approaches the region. Then, showers diminish towards Friday as the system lifts northeast of the U.P. Warm and sunnier conditions kick off the weekend Saturday, until a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain Sunday through next Monday, Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s Nearshore, 60s-70 Inland

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms, beginning west in the morning then spreading eastward and becoming intense in the afternoon; rainfall can be heavy at times with amounts ranging from 0.25″ to 1.50″; breezy southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers east; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70

Sunday & Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

