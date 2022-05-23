Marquette County Conservation District to hold annual wildflower sale

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Conservation District will be holding its annual wildflower sale on June 11.

Native wildflowers and other plants will be for sale and pre-ordering is available online now. The idea is to promote the use of native plants in landscaping because they have benefits for the environment.

The conservation district says native plants provide great food and habitats for pollinators and reduce pollution in the area.

“They have longer root systems so they are able to absorb more pollution from the atmosphere, but they are also able to prevent more runoff that happens from yards and storms. They have a really positive impact on our environment,” said Marquette Conservation District program outreach coordinator Maddie O’Donnell.

The money from the sale will go towards basic needs for projects the Marquette County Conservation District does in the area.

