Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle

Latest News

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe