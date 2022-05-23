Advertisement

Hope Starts Here event on June 11 will raise money for Brain Tumor Research

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Sonia Geschwindt, a neurological surgeon for UPHS-Marquette, said the Hope Starts Here race is back in-person this year.

The race raises money for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center (UMBTC). The UMBTC is a team effort between UP Health System, Northern Michigan University, and the Superior Health Foundation.

The event is on June 11, at the NMU Superior Dome. For more details, click here.

