Hope Starts Here event on June 11 will raise money for Brain Tumor Research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Sonia Geschwindt, a neurological surgeon for UPHS-Marquette, said the Hope Starts Here race is back in-person this year.

The race raises money for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center (UMBTC). The UMBTC is a team effort between UP Health System, Northern Michigan University, and the Superior Health Foundation.

The event is on June 11, at the NMU Superior Dome. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.