Dry conditions to kick off the work week for UP

Rainy conditions passed through Sunday for many people in the region. After the rain has passed the start of the week is looking to be mostly dry until the mid week. Next chances for rain will impact the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Timing of this system could still change as it is a few days out but as of now it will be mostly on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Thursday morning will see some of that rain as well but will diminish into the afternoon.

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Possible frost in the morning, partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.