Attorney for Oxford victims files new lawsuit in federal court

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Attorney Ven Johnson, representing multiple victims in the Oxford High School shooting, held a press conference in Detroit to share updates on a civil lawsuit.

The civil suit is filed in Oakland County Circuit Court, but at the press conference, Johnson highlighted a new lawsuit, filed in federal court, against Oxford Community Schools, Oxford High School teachers, counselors, and administrators following the mass shooting on November 30.

Ven Johnson Law now represents the parents of 17-year-old shooting victim Justin Shilling, who will be added to both civil lawsuits. Shilling died from injuries on December 1, 2021, and was the fourth victim of the shooting. Justin’s parents, Craig Shilling and Jill Soave, were on hand alongside Johnson.

Johnson also represents the families of multiple other victims.

Watch the full press conference below.

