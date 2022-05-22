SVDP hold appreciation dinner for volunteers

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A local non-profit organization gathered Saturday evening to give appreciation to all of its volunteers.

The Saint Vincent de Paul district in Marquette hosted a dinner in appreciation all the work from volunteers this past year. Following the dinner leaders of the organization detailed a plan for the year ahead. They also gave one long time member the distinguished Top Hat award. SVDP Marquette District President Karen Reese said they were glad to host a dinner for its members.

“They seemed to be really getting into it tonight, the visiting was great to watch. People were connecting that hadn’t seen each other in a number of years so yeah I think they really did like it,” Reese said.

Reese said the dinner Saturday was successful and hopes to plan another dinner for its volunteers next year.

