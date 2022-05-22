Advertisement

SVDP hold appreciation dinner for volunteers

SVDP members meeting for volunteer dinner
SVDP members meeting for volunteer dinner(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A local non-profit organization gathered Saturday evening to give appreciation to all of its volunteers.

The Saint Vincent de Paul district in Marquette hosted a dinner in appreciation all the work from volunteers this past year. Following the dinner leaders of the organization detailed a plan for the year ahead. They also gave one long time member the distinguished Top Hat award. SVDP Marquette District President Karen Reese said they were glad to host a dinner for its members.

“They seemed to be really getting into it tonight, the visiting was great to watch. People were connecting that hadn’t seen each other in a number of years so yeah I think they really did like it,” Reese said.

Reese said the dinner Saturday was successful and hopes to plan another dinner for its volunteers next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency declared after tornado in Gaylord kills at least 1, hospitalizes 44
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
PHOTO CREDIT: SEVERE STUDIOS, JORDAN HALL WX.
Tornado rips up parts of Gaylord
Damage from a house fire on Florence Street in Daggett, May 20, 2022.
Lightning strikes cause 2 house fires in Daggett

Latest News

Hundreds of people, including some in costumes, gathered to celebrate pop culture from the past...
Bay College in Escanaba holds inaugural BAY-CON
Man drops off truckload of cans for charity.
Return of the Returnables returns to rally riches for rewarding causes
Local vendor sells produce and products.
Farmers Market returns to Downtown Marquette
Volunteers clean tombstones
NMU Student Veterans of America clean vets’ gravestones