Spotty showers throughout weekend, below average temps linger

Rain chances for the upcoming week
Rain chances for the upcoming week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Throughout today and tomorrow spotty showers will be off and on in the central and western counties. Cooler air will linger in the region throughout the upcoming week. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s with those who are closer to Lake Superior will be cooler than inland locations. Next chances of more widespread, consistent rain will be in the mid week on Wednesday and Thursday.

>Highs: Low 50s near Superior, Mid to High 50s inland

Sunday: Mostly cloudy throughout, spotty showers in western and central counties

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Possible frost in the morning, partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

