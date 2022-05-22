Local motorcyclist kick off riding season with bike night

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered at a Gwinn restaurant Sunday afternoon to kick off the riding season.

Festivities at the Up North Lodge included food, music and bucket raffles. Before heading to the event riders came together and blessed their bikes in prayer. The Marquette Christian Motorcyclists’ Association led the blessing.

President of the Superior Lights for Christ biking chapter, David Petrovich said despite the rainy weather it is nice to come together and have fun.

“It’s fun to do a good biker will be out in the rain or whatever the weather permits. It’s good to hang out with these people,” Petrovich said.

Funds raised today will go towards the Bay Cliff Health Camp. The next bike night event is planned to be at Remie’s Tavern.

