Woodstar Beach Campground to open this weekend

Woodstar Beach Campground near Manistique.
Woodstar Beach Campground near Manistique.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WLUC) - An old campground near Manistique is opening this weekend for the first time in almost a decade. The Woodstar Beach Campground was started in 1968 and was originally called Miami Beach. Today, it’s owned by a couple who fixed it up and are excited to have people stay.

“I want people to enjoy it. It’s just so beautiful. That’s all I can say,” said Joanne Holmes, owner of Woodstar Creek Beach.

There are 48 campsites for both RVs and tents – and it’s all right on the water. Over a little creek, there’s a “rustic campground.”

“We have our own independent, private, over the creek tenting area and then on the other side over here we have a quarter of a mile sandy beach for RV’s,” said Randy Holmes, owner of Woodstar Beach Campground.

Campsites are still available for this opening weekend and Memorial Weekend. Prices range from $30 to $55.

To book a site or to learn more about the campground, click here or visit their Facebook page.

