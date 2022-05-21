Advertisement

Return of the Returnables returns to rally riches for rewarding causes

Man drops off truckload of cans for charity.
Man drops off truckload of cans for charity.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is giving back to the community, ten cents at a time.

Return of the Returnables is back for its third year in a row. The club collected cans at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park off S. Front Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Lions Club president says the community is showing support through more than just returnables.

“Not only do they bring their cans and bottles, but they also bring their well-wishes, and they bring so many other things to us that make us become more and more appreciative of everyone who gets involved,” said Mary Rule, Marquette Lions Club President.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to a variety of causes, such as vision supplies and services, diabetes prevention and education, nutrition programs, pediatric cancer, and more.

