NMU Student Veterans of America clean vets’ gravestones

Volunteers clean tombstones
Volunteers clean tombstones(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students, veterans, and Marquette community members cleaned gravestones Saturday.

Northern Michigan University’s Student Veterans of America cleaned veterans’ gravestones at Holy Cross Cemetery, just in time for Memorial Day.

These gravestones are only cleaned occasionally - usually about once a year upon request. This leaves many of the stones in poor shape.

This is the first time this project has taken place, but NMU Student Veterans of America hopes to make this an annual event.

“We’d like to come back and start doing this every year before Memorial Day to make sure all the veteran stones are nice and cleaned up. That way, if family does make a trip out here, they can see that [the veterans] are being taken care of,” said Nicholas St. Onge, NMU Student Veterans of America President.

The crew even cleaned the gravestones of two brothers who both fought in the Civil War. One fought for the North, the other for the South.

