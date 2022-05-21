Farmers Market returns to Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market returned Saturday.

About 60 vendors met at the Marquette Commons to showcase their produce and products.

For sale? Everything from fruits and vegetables to kombuchas and body products.

Vendors and shoppers agree that the Marquette Farmers Market is about more than just buying and selling things.

“It ties everyone together. It’s something to go to on the weekends that’s not a paid event. You don’t have to spend money here. It’s a great opportunity for farmers to get recognized. It’s the best way for my wife and I to get fresh veggies,” said DJ Morgan-Heredia, Doozers Co-owner.

The farmers market will continue every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until November.

