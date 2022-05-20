Advertisement

‘Yooper Pooper Scooper’ can clean your backyard

By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette business is offering a unique backyard service now that spring clean-up is in full swing.

Yooper Pooper Scooper is now offering spring services for the Marquette community. The business has one goal, to provide a clean environment for your pets to roam. Services can range from weekly to twice a week or every other week. The owner of Yooper Pooper Scooper, Brant Rose said that they are surprised to have seen a variety of clientele.

“I thought it would be the elderly generation and some people who have mobility issues but also have pets,” said Rose. “I really thought those would be our main demographic that we’d be attracting but I did notice that we have some college students who have dogs as well and I’ve gotten in contact with landlords as well.”

To contact the business and find out more about their rates go to their website here.

