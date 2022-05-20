Advertisement

Wisconsin Marine Corps League convention brings veterans together

Veterans spent most of Friday in meetings speaking about various veteran-related topics
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of Wisconsin Marine Corps League will wrap up its annual convention on Saturday with a banquet celebration.

Over 60 U.S. Marine veterans from Wisconsin met at Pine Mountain Resort in Iron Mountain for the convention. On Friday they elected board members for this year, discussed upcoming events like the “Toys for Tots” and connected with fellow veterans.

Marine veterans say it is important to spend time with other veterans.

“When you get out of active service, you need to be around people who have been through what you went through so you can talk. Even if you are talking, and the other person is listening, you need to get it out. That is something very important that I want every veteran to understand; talk, find a veteran,” said Jeff Krakow, Department of Wisconsin Marine Corps League Commandant.

Every state has its own Marine Corps League and many like the Wisconsin league are looking for new members. Veterans say they need younger members to continue programs like “Toys for Tots.”

