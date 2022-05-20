Advertisement

What to pack on a hike, according to Marquette County Search and Rescue

Upper Michigan Today episode 35
Upper Michigan Today episode 35 with Marquette County Search and Rescue.
Upper Michigan Today episode 35 with Marquette County Search and Rescue.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... County Road 510 is open to drivers and the Better Business Bureau warns you of fake baby formula websites.

Upper Michigan Today episode 35 pt 1.

Also today... Sgt. Errol Lukkarinen of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department joined Elizabeth and Tia after a night of search and rescue.

Lukkarinen considers the reasons why a hiker might go missing here in the U.P.

Marquette County Search and Rescue explains why people might go missing while hiking.

Lukkarinen shares which items you should always bring with you on a hike.

Marquette County Search and Rescue tells you the items you should pack with you on a hike.

Do you remember bodybuilder Caitlin Short from episode 27? Short, along with Marquette resident Michelle Duder have advanced to the next round of the Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine Cover competition.

Upper Michigan Today episode 35 part 4.

You can vote for Caitlin on mshealthandfitness.com/2022/caitlin-sh and Michelle on mshealthandfitness.com/2022/michelle-d-6.

Link to stories from part 1: County Road 510 opens after week of construction.

The Tourist Park Bike Park episode in question during part 4: UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take on the bike playground at Tourist Park.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

