What to pack on a hike, according to Marquette County Search and Rescue

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... County Road 510 is open to drivers and the Better Business Bureau warns you of fake baby formula websites.

Also today... Sgt. Errol Lukkarinen of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department joined Elizabeth and Tia after a night of search and rescue.

Lukkarinen considers the reasons why a hiker might go missing here in the U.P.

Lukkarinen shares which items you should always bring with you on a hike.

Do you remember bodybuilder Caitlin Short from episode 27? Short, along with Marquette resident Michelle Duder have advanced to the next round of the Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine Cover competition.

You can vote for Caitlin on mshealthandfitness.com/2022/caitlin-sh and Michelle on mshealthandfitness.com/2022/michelle-d-6.

